By SIMON MUNTEMBA

POLICE in Lusaka shot and wounded a man and arrested two others after they were found breaking into a house in Libala South Water Works area in the early hours of Monday, Zambia Police Service spokesperson Esther Katongo has said.

Ms Katongo said the three suspects were spotted by the owner of the house who later alerted police who rushed to the scene and upon noticing that officers had arrived, the suspects attempted to escape.

“Police shot one of them who sustained a bullet wound on the left thigh and managed to apprehend the other two suspects,” she said

The police spokesperson disclosed that the trio have been identified as Steven Siame of Chawama compound, Daniel Safele of Libala South Water Works area and the injured, Brian Chola of Misisi compound, is receiving medical attention at UTH where he is admitted.

She further stated that Siame was also admitted in UTH after he attempted to jump over an electric fence and was almost electrocuted.

Ms Katongo said police have also arrested two people in connection with the murder of PF cadre Stephen Kalipa, 20, in Kanyama compound on April 2 during an aborted UPND rally.

“The suspects have been identified as James Banda, 23, and Fabian Mwanza Lubona, 23, who is facing another charge of being in possession of offensive materials”, Ms Katongo disclosed.

She said Banda was arrested on 26th April, 2017, around 16:40 hours near Nakatindi in Mbasela adding that he was found with a sharp metal instrument in his waist. The two have been charged with murder and will appear in court soon.