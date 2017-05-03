Dear Editor,

It is very unfortunate that sexual cleansing through wife/husband inheritance are still being practiced in the rural parts of Zambia.

These practices are some of the factors that contribute to the spread of HIV and AIDS pandemic.

The AIDS pandemic has continued to ravage our society and many people have died from the contagion.

Despite the frantic efforts being made to fight the scourge, our country is ranked seventh among the most HIV/AIDS affected countries in the world.

It goes without saying that if you are not infected then you are affected. There is no family that has not lost a relative to the pandemic. In view of the above, I earnestly appeal to the traditional leaders to take a leading role in fighting the vices of sexual cleansing through wife/husband inheritance.

This is because these practices lead to the spread of HIV and AIDS as the widow or widower could be infected with the virus that causes AIDS.

For those already infected, they should continue taking the life prolonging drugs, the anti-retro-viral commonly referred to as the ARVs.

For efficacy of the drugs, people living with the AIDS virus should adhere to the therapy and eat balanced diet.

In conclusion, there is also need to fight discrimination against our brothers and sisters living with the virus.

Sexual cleansing through inheritance of wife/husband should be fought by our traditional leaders.

This because these practices are common in rural areas.

Elemiya Phiri, Lusaka.