By OSCAR MALIPENGA

A CONTENDER for the disputed position of Senior Chief Muchinda of the Lala people of Serenje district has been shot dead and his wife is nursing serious gunshot wounds after they were attacked in the night at the palace.

Central Province permanent secretary Chanda Kabwe said the assailants were not yet known but the incident occurred in the early hours of yesterday.

Mr. Kabwe said he was shocked that such an incident could occur in Central Province.

He said Government, through the Zambia Police Service, would thoroughly investigate the matter to ensure that culprits faced the wrath of the law.

Mr Kabwe said it was taboo for anyone to shoot a traditional

leader in Zambia.

And Central Province Police Commissioner Lombe Kamukoshi said police received a report of the shooting at 03:40 hrs and identified the victim as Evance Mukosha.

“I can confirm that I received a report from Serenje in the early hours of today, precisely at 03:40 hours, that a murder occurred at the residence of male Evance Mukosha in Serenje district.

“The report came from Zulu Ganizani, 20, of village Chipundu, Chief Kalindawalo, District Petauke who reported that Evance Mukosha, aged 53, was shot dead by unknown people as well as his wife, Dorothy Mukosha, 54, also of the same residence was shot in the ribs,” she said. Ms Kamukoshi said Ms Mukosha was taken to Serenje District Hospital where she was receiving treatment.

“The prevailing scenario is that the deceased male Evance Mukosha was a contender to the throne of Senior Chief Muchinda.

‘‘The chiefdom has had a series of wrangles which ended in court whose judgment directed the Lala Traditional Council to identify a chief to be installed as Senior Chief Muchinda,” the police chief explained.

She said police had identified potential suspects who would be interviewed as investigations had been launched.

“The police have instituted investigations into the matter, there are potential suspects which the police will interview so that culprits are brought to book,” said Ms Kamukoshi.