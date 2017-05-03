By OSCAR MALIPENGA

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says he is disappointed by a Livingstone chief who has been advising all Lenje traditional leaders to stop attending Government functions and to stop interacting with him.

And seven Lenje chiefs led by Senior Chief Mukuni Ng’ombe have resolved to give full support to President Lungu and his Government.

Speaking at State House during a meeting with seven Lenje chiefs from Central Province, President Lungu said he was also disappointed to learn that the same chief had attempted to influence Lenje chiefs to boycott the official opening of Katuba toll plaza last week.

“My heart broke when I heard one particular chief from Livingstone urging you not to come here,” President Lungu said

The Head of State, who thanked the chiefs for ignoring the advice, asked them to go and tell him to be bold enough and face the President if he had issues with him.

President Lungu said he did not understand why the chief was bitter with him.

“If he has any issues with me go and tell him to come and see me and that is what I expect,” he said.

President Lungu said those who did not want to work with him were free to do so, adding that he will only work with those traditional leaders who were willing.

And the seven traditional leaders resolved to give full support to President Lungu and his Government.

Speaking on their behalf, Chief Chamuka said they had jointly resolved to support the government of the day.

The chiefs expressed gratitude to President Lungu for his leadership by promoting peace and unity in Zambia.

“As chiefs from Central Province we are happy with the way Government is developing the country without discrimination based on race, gender or political affiliation,” said Chief Chamuka.

He appealed to President Lungu to complete the construction of palaces after observing that works had stalled, resulting into the expiry of 600 pockets of cement.

He also appealed for the construction and maintenance of roads in the province, citing the Mukobeko-Ngabwe road which was in total disrepair.

He said roads in their chiefdoms needed urgent attention, adding that if possible major ones could be upgraded to bituminous standard.

The traditional leaders invited President Lungu to grace this years’ Kulamba Kubwalo traditional ceremony in Chibombo district.

Those who met the President included Senior Chief Mukuni Ng’ombe, Chief Chamuka, Chief Liteta, Chief Ngabwe, Chief Mukubwe, Chieftainess Mungule and Chief Chitanda.