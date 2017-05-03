By Prisca Banda and Simon Muntemba

CONFUSION has erupted at Findeco House after bailiffs threatened tenants with eviction but Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Ronald Chitotela has affirmed that the building still belongs to the Government.

In an interview yesterday, Mr Chitotela said government and his office was not served with any judgement of that sort.

“That building still belongs to the Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development contrary to reports that bailiffs have seized the building,” said Mr Chitotela.

However , according to a notice given to all tenants by a certified debt collector Masauso Banda dated April 28, 2017 tenants were given a 30 day ultimatum to vacate the premises before disposing of it.

The Minister said under normal legal processes, he would have been served with the court judgment.

Mr Chitotela said the Ministry of Finance and the liquidator signed a consent judgement charging that the matter would only be resolved between the two parties and not through Masauso Banda the debt collector.

He disclosed that the matter had been taken to the Attorney General to ensure that National Housing Authority was detached from the legal proceedings because the purported disputes were between the liquidator and the Ministry of Finance.

“We have instructed the Attorney General to engage the liquidator and also the lawyer dealing with the case to ensure that the matter is resolved.

“NHA should be detached from the legal proceedings because it has never been party to the agreement,” he said.

Mr. Chitotela has, however, directed the tenants not to vacate the premises as his office or the Ministry of Finance was not served with any judgment indicating that the building has been seized.