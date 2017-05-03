By MUKOSELA KASALWE

BURNING of public property out of political expediency is not a solution but draws back development strides the country has achieved, says former UPND Solwezi Member of Parliament Dawson Kafwaya.

Mr Kafwaya described the sporadic burning of public buildings and private property as unfortunate, saying it would not achieve anything on the political arena but has instead called for dialogue among political stakeholders. He said the action by unscrupulous people was delaying the nation’s development as Government had spent colossal sums of money to build health facilities and education infrastructure and that funds would be diverted towards rehabilitating damaged properties.

Mr Kafwaya, who is former North-Western Province minister, has urged the police and general citizenry to continue being on high alert and guard against arsonists.

He said no one was above the law no matter their status in society and that culprits should be made to account for their action.

“The burning of public property out of political expediency will not solve anything as dialogue will.

“The action by unscrupulous people to burn Government and private property is most unfortunate and I urge the police and members of the public to be on high alert and guard against arsonist,” he said.

Mr Kafwaya said it was important to respect each other’s rights and allow law enforcement agencies do their work.

Disgruntled people on Monday petrol-bombed the office of the Kafue District Education Board Secretary (DEBS) destroying property worth thousands of Kwacha.