By Jackson Mapapayi

THE Zambia Congress of Trade Unions has warned Government that seeking the International Monetary fund (IMF) bailout should not spell doom for workers.

Speaking during the Labour Day celebrations in Mushindamo district of North Western Province, ZCTU representative Mulipa Nkhoma said implementing the IMF economic policies without regard or concern for workers’ rights, discrimina-tion against women, protection of jobs, inequality, unemployment and high poverty levels will not be accepted by work-ers.

He said workers have sacrificed enough already and cannot sacrifice any more.

“We therefore call on Government to reduce its lavish spending and improve on the management of the economy,’’ Mr Nkhoma said.

He warned that his organisation will not accept a situation where workers are made to bear the brunt of sacrifice while only a privileged few enjoy the national cake.

And Mr Nkhoma has raised concern over the current political situation in the country, saying it has put the country on a knife edge and that workers’ focus has shifted from national development to political issues.

He said Zambia is known for clean politics and that the labour movement is not ready to allow a few politicians to de-stroy the legacy and dent the image of the country before the international community.

“It is therefore important that politicians in both the ruling and opposition political parties show leadership and ensure that they address issues affecting the country in order to move this country forward,’’ he said.

He also urged Government to create an enabling environment which will culminate in the country achieving Sustainable Development Goal number eight which aims at promoting sustainable and inclusive economic growth as well as full and productive employment.

Meanwhile, Mushindamo district commissioner Benson Ngambo said Government will ensure that jobs being created in various sectors including agriculture, tourism, mining, manufacturing and construction uphold workers’ rights and promote human dignity.