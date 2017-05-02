GREED, envy, jealous and anger among our leaders will have deadly consequences during the 2020 national party convention if nothing is done because some leaders, like vultures, have already played their cards and are only waiting for the right time to pounce, PF youths have warned.

PF die-hard Max Chongu yesterday warned of a repeat of violent scenes that characterised the PF during the reign of former party secretary general Wynter Kabimba, saying “vultures” which have been holding dark corner meetings and would stop at nothing in their quest to usurp power from the current leadership.

Mr. Chongu said it was unfortunate that the party had been warned of massive disloyalty among members but that nothing seemed to have been done to curtail such a trend and warned that just like Mr. Kabimba who had leadership ambitions in the party, a lot was at stake in the ruling party.

He said there was urgent need for forgiveness, peace, love, reconciliation and unity among leaders which should also trickle down to common followers as there were elements in the party which were only waiting to be expelled from the party and then “hell will break loose”

“For those that have been following events unfolding in the Patriotic Front party since its formation, will agree with me that some disunity and anger has become visible lately. I know people who have been having dark corner meetings and what their next line of action will be laid bare in 2020.

“I know of people expecting to be expelled then all hell will break loose. Wait and see and don’t say I never warned. I know leaders that have already played their cards politically well to their advantage and are patiently waiting for the 2020 party convention like vultures do when hunters are hunting,” he said.

He said there was need for the PF leadership to put stringent measures in place to ensure that history did not repeat itself.

“Mr. Kabimba had hidden political aspirations and as a result, he deliberately started forming parallel structures and positioning himself for the presidency. These hidden political aspirations produced devastated political hatred that resulted in deadly physical and political confrontations.

“We still remember what happened at the airport roundabout where we almost lost some lives as people were hacked with machetes and offensive weapons and all this was purely among PF party members. Today, I can confirm that I am foreseeing history repeating itself, only that this time it’s not the secretary general with hidden political aspirations but several leaders within the party PF,” he warned.

He said if the party failed to broker a proper reconciliation and forgiveness process with various warring factions, the consequences of such a lacklustre response would be too grave for anyone to stomach.