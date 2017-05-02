By JUSTINA MULENGA

IT IS mandatory for all politicians in the country to put God first in all their affairs because Zambia will forever be a Christian nation, Bethlehem Congregation clergyman, Reverend John Tchitumbo has charged.

In an interview with the Daily Nation yesterday, Reverend Tchitumbo said it was vital for people aspiring for national leadership positions to look up to God for direction.

He said that nothing could be done by anyone in this world without God’s involvement.

“Politicians should always look up to God for direction if they are to lead this nation the right way because a leader without God’s direction cannot rule,” he said.

Reverend Tchitumbo said that praying for the nation of Zambia should be everyone’s duty for peace, love and unity to prevail.

He observed that many politicians in the country needed God to make it in their lives.

“I am calling on all politicians in this nation to pray for the nation even as they aspire to be in leadership,” he said.

He said it was pleasing that President Edgar Lungu has always been putting God first from the time he was ushered into office to lead the nation of Zambia.

Reverend Tchitumbo further said that Zambia has always enjoyed peace from its independence, and that the peace would continue as long as the country was governed by God-fearing leaders.