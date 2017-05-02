By Mailesi Banda

THE Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2016 was estimated at K216, 826.3 million compared to K183, 381.1 million in 2015, Central Statistical Office director of census and statistics John Kalumbi has said.

Mr. Kalumbi said the results showed that out of the K216, 826.3 million the wholesale and retail trade industry had the highest share, accounting for 22 percent.

Speaking when he presented the April monthly bulletin, Mr Kalumbi said the wholesale and retail trade industry was followed by the mining and quarrying industry which was at 12 percent while construction stood at 10.9 percent with education having 7.7 percent.

He announced that water and sewerage had the lowest share of 0.2 percent.

He announced that Zambia had exported a total of K17,620.7 million in consumer goods, raw materials, intermediate goods and capital goods in the month of February 2017.

“We exported goods worth K17,620.7 million in the last quarter of 2016 and of these intermediate goods were rated highest at K14.044.5 million followed by consumer goods which were at K2,081.9 million while raw materials rated the lowest at K729.0 million,’’ he said.

He said the country imported goods worth K21,560.6 during the last quarter of the year, adding that consumer and capital goods were K6,516.0 million while the latter was K6, 927.9 million.

The director announced that from the month of January to February this year, Zambia exported K14,406,177,780 while domestic exports were K12,198,555,897; and imports stood at K15,774,298,877.