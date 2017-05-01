By GRACE CHAILE LESOETSA

ZAMBIA Sugar Plc at the weekend sweetened the lives of its customers by presenting prizes worth more than K100,000 to winners of the consumer promotion.

An overwhelmed Doris Chela of Lusaka won K100,000, Ireen Simasiku received a double door fridge while George Mwale was a happy man, winning a generator and Dailessy Zulu of Choma went away with a 55’’ plasma screen television.

Ms Chela said she had no idea that a 10 kg pocket of sugar could turn into a K100,000.

“I am humbled and lost for words. This K100,000 will start up my family’s life on a different level. If I had not bought a 10 kg pocket of sugar, this could not have happened. I have serious plans for this money. Thanks to Zambia Sugar for changing our lives,” she said.

Mr Mwale praised Zambia Sugar for their continued support to the community in which they operate.

“Zambia Sugar, you are really empowering people. I did not expect to win this generator, I am overwhelmed,” he said.

During the prize presentation ceremony held in Lusaka, Zambia Sugar managing director Rebecca Katowa thanked the winners for being loyal customers by making Zambia Sugar their supplier of choice.

“We depend on you as our customers and we just thought of giving back something to you for the support rendered to Zambia Sugar. We hope you will remain the very committed consumers that you have been,” Ms Katowa said.

She urged the winners to put to good use the prizes they had won.

“It is my hope that these prizes you have won will be beneficial to yourselves and your families. To Ms Chela, I hope the K100,000 will produce a remarkable value. Our aim is to add value to the lives of our consumers and we will continue to do so,” she said.