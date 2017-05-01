By JACK MAPAPAYI

THE conduct of the Zambian people should truly reflect the Christian nation declaration, says Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili.

Rev. Sumaili said Zambians should remain united because a divided nation could not stand.

She said that all stakeholders such as the church, traditional leaders, the business community and Government should work towards uniting the nation.

“Let us walk as Christians, the way we relate to each other, the way our royal highnesses govern their people, the judiciary, legislature and we the executive have to point to the fact that we are a Christian nation,” she said. Ms Sumaili was speaking when she paid a courtesy call on North-Western Province permanent secretary Ephraim Mateyo.

She said Zambians should uphold the values of integration, adding that corruption was a cancer that should be gotten rid of.

Ms Sumaili said it was the responsibility of her ministry to ensure that it actualised the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation.

“And besides that we are focusing more on the values we have given ourselves, the identity of One Zambia, One nation. We are one people,” she said.