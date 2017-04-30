HUBBY FINDS A PIECE OF CONDOM IN WIFE’S PRIVATE PART

By Frank Nyambe

A TRUCK driver told a Local Court that he got to a rude shock when he found a piece of condom stuck to his manhood after sex with his wife.

Chitembo Sikazwe,38, of Garden House compound was testifying in a case in which his wife, Judith Mwimbi, 28, of Makeni villa sued him for divorce on allegation that he left her and married another woman.

The two got married in 2005 and have two children.

Mwimbi told Senior Court Magistrate Abbyshine Michelo sitting with Magistrate Mubukwanu Matakala at Kanyama Local Court that Sikazwe was mistreating her.

She said once Sikazwe was caught by her aunt in Mumbwa making love with a girlfriend adding that later he also bedded the same aunt of hers. She explained that in 2011 her cousin revealed that Sikazwe made love to her in Mumbwa and that later a woman called and said that Sikazwe had a child with her.

Mwimbi said that she wanted to divorce Sikazwe because he married another woman in December last year and that he has five children outside wedlock.

The two have been on separation for one year and five months.

In defence, Sikazwe said that as a truck driver he was hearing rumours that Mwimbi was flirting with different men when he was away on duty.

He explained that at one time he found her drinking beer at a bar at night and that the other time he found her sitting with a man, by the name of Richard outside the Guest House in Garden House.

He later sued Richard for adultery but he lost the case because Mwimbi said the man was a business partner.

Sikazwe said that he caught Mwimbi again with another man sleeping in a Guest House in Kanyama at 04.00 hours.

“Later when I made love to her, I was shocked to find a piece of condom in her private part which remained on my manhood,

“Mwimbi got everything and left, she is now staying with another man who calls me and say I will not see my children,’’ said Sikazwe.

Asked by the court if there was a piece of condom in her private part, Mwimbi admitted but said she did know where it came from.

Magistrate Michelo adjourned the matter to a later date for scene visit because Mwimbi said that they have a house while Sikazwe said here was no house but a plot.

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

‘My wife said I am not man enough and not her class’

By FRANK NYAMBE

A 30-year-old man narrated before a Local Court in Lusaka that his wife claims he was not man enough and not her class.

Wilfred Lwembe of Garden compound was testifying in a case in which his wife, Lucy Chilufya, 28, of John Laing compound sued him for reconciliation.

But Lwembe said that he did want to reconcile with Chilufya.

The two got married in 2009 and have three children.

Chilufya told Senior Court Magistrate Mubukwanu Matakala sitting with Magistrate Abbyshine Michelo at Kanyama Local Court that problems started in 2012 because Lwembe was not bringing money home.

She explained that later after they were evicted from two houses for not paying house rentals, he told her that he was using money on super betting.

Chilufya further said that Lwembe started coming home late when she was pregnant and when she complained he told her that she was free leave.

“After Lwembe learnt that I talked to his girlfriend and told his father, he got annoyed. He packed and left matrimonial home,

“He only came on January 5, 2017 to take me to hospital for labour. We have been on separation for seven months,’’ said Chilufya.

In defence, Lwembe said that Chilufya said he was not man enough in bed and not her class.

She explained that they differed because there was a wrong number of a woman who called at night.

Lwembe further said that the other day Chilufya threatened to stab him with a knife and that was how he went to stay with his brother in Garden compound.

Magistrate Matakala ruled a failed reconciliation on the basis that Lwembe refused to reconcile with Chilufya.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Man pleads court to reduce child maintenance fees

By FRANK NYAMBE

A man has pleaded with a Local Court in Lusaka to reduce children maintenance fee because he was paying virginity damage of the same woman.

Amos Mwamba of Chanyanya,28, was testifying in a case in which his lover, Jane Kabwe, 19, of Makeni sued him for children maintenance.

Kabwe told Senior Court Magistrate Abbyshine Michelo sitting with Magistrate Mubukwanu Matakala at Kanyama Local Court that Mwamba was the father of her girl twins aged one year and five months.

She explained that Mwamba has not been maintaining the twins and that was why she dragged him to court so that he should begin to look after his children.

In defence, Mwamba said that he will be maintaining his children since Kabwe has dragged him to court but he pleaded with the court to reduce the maintenance fee because he was paying virginity of K6000 with initial payment of K1000 followed by monthly instalments of K500 slapped on him by another court.

Mwamba said that he could afford to be paying K300 because he has also two other children elsewhere.

Magistrate Michelo said that every father had an obligation to maintain his children.

He ordered Mwamba to be paying Kabwe K300 children maintenance fee and also to make sure that he provides medication and clothing.