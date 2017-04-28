By ANNIE ZULU

VICE President Inonge Wina has urged local authorities in the country to invest in female candidates whenever an opportunity arises.

Ms Wina said this would help to improve the current situation where women were under represented at local leadership level.

The Vice President said this when she congratulated Patriotic Front Christine Chande for scooping the position of council Chairperson for Masaiti in Ndola after a by-election last week.

“Local authorities should encourage women to participate in leadership of the authorities, because this will help to achieve government’s vision of achieve the 50-50 gender parity,” she said.

And Ms Wina has further congratulated the PF team and the people of Masaiti for conducting a peaceful and successful campaign.

“The people of Masaiti have spoken and elected a female chairperson of the local council,” Ms Wina said.

She also urged Ms Chande to work with all stakeholders in the community to deliver development.

The Vice President encouraged fellow councillors to give the newly elected chairperson the necessary support.

She also appealed to the losing candidate Ms Anne Mututu of UPND to join hands with the local leadership to bring about development in the area.