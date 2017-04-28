Zambia’s home values and foreign interests

Dear Editor,

Foreign policy is a difficult balance between a country’s values and the interests it wants to protect. Many struggle to get the balance right.

Recent happenings in which veteran politician and ex-diplomat Vernon Mwaanga (VJ) was reportedly gallivanting the SADC region to create an impression that the country was on fire and accusing the

Head of State of destroying democracy following the arrest and arraignment for treason of opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema prove a case in point (“Face me if you are man enough, Lungu tells Mwaanga’, Daily Nation, April 25, 2017).

The divide between PF and UPND’s foreign policy has deepened with the recent peddling of lies with impunity by the latter that Zambia was on fire and that the SADC heads of state should intervene.

The lies produced a wave of disgust at home, mainly from PF supporters.

Even though VJ’s lies were laughable, but domestically, it had emboldened those suspected UPND arsonists indulging in their own thinly veiled anti-PF, anti-government narrative about Zambia beginning the slide into tyranny and chaos.

The uproar reached a crescendo over the recent sporadic mysterious fires gutting mostly government and public facilities like schools, local courts and markets across the nation.

It is easy to dismiss this sort of frothing at the mouth of a veteran UPND sympathizer, but when you find yourself on the opposite side to President Edgar Lungu and the law enforcers on an issue, it is important to go back and re-examine what Zambia is trying to do with its foreign policy.

Needless to say, the EU and US have a range of values at home, which they have not only enshrined in their constitutions but try to live by.

These values usually take a back seat when they come into collision with their interests abroad, especially over oil and their protection of oil-producing dictatorial Arab regimes.

Since independence in 1964, Zambia has been trying to balance its values enshrined in progressive constitutions at home, with its interests abroad.

How did this nation anchor itself in the global architecture?

How has its position been maintained globally? Firstly, for the PF government the African identity has been important, so integration into Africa has been key, encouraging peace, stability and economic prosperity first in SADC region, then across the continent.

Secondly, it is a fact that PF leaders have the mandate to govern the nation until 2021.

Thirdly, given their own experience of support for principles of sovereignty, non-interference and African solutions to African problems has been high on the to do list, sometimes trumping as in Zimbabwe their own constitutional values.

Fourth and perhaps most significant, is wealth and developmental projects distribution across all the ten provinces.

Gross inequalities between rural and urban areas would be overcome by expansion in the economy.

Internally generated activity and increasing access to existing and new markets is thus essential for this growth.

Ultimately, VJ and many UPND die-hard supporters have yet to come to terms with PF’s long-term fundamental realignment of Zambia’s home values and foreign policy struggles.

And PF leaders have won, regardless of falsehoods being peddled by the UPND and its ignoble sympathizers.

Mubanga Luchembe,

LUSAKA

UPND should start afresh

Dear Editor,

I wish to counsel and make an earnest appeal to the UPND leadership to quickly go for a national convention to elect new leaders, especially its president because HH will not be coming home soon.

It will not help anyone if on the other hand if the party leaders choose to bury their heads in the sand like the foolish ostrich.

For me all UPND needs is a fresh start and make itself appealing to all Zambians.

As a party there is absolutely nothing with it. It is the leaders who were not putting what it was expected of them to make it appealing nationally instead of narrowing it South Province.

I do not think that was the style of its founder Anderson Mazoka.

To the contrary Mr Mazoka had a national appeal and that was why he did much better than HH. He had more MPs than HH has created.

If it was not for the cold hand of death, I have no doubt in my mind Mr Mazoka was going to be president of this great nation.

But as for the current top leadership, I am afraid they will not take the party anywhere.

HH and GBM are extremely arrogant people. They are certainly living in the past when Zambians could be easily duped. Not anymore.

They are now able read their leaders miles away. Make no mistake about that. GBM cannot take UPND anywhere I suppose that is the reason he left PF.

UPND needs leaders who will go and humble themselves before the people of Zambia and tell them what they are made of for their benefit.

But playing to the gallery that they tough, HH and GBM have certainly missed the bus to heaven.

It is sheer self-effacement that moves not only the people but God too. The Bible says blessed are the meek for they shall receive mercy.

But to wake up each morning fill up your mouth with poison and start insulting people, especially those in leadership, is absolute waste of time and HH has learnt that too late as it often happens when we despise advice.

So UPND has a chance to start afresh by making sure it attracts membership from all the 10 provinces and forget this nonsense about ‘Bantu Botatwe’ It is as good as dead.

Raphael Sipambukeli, Pemba

Let’s have KK day

Dear Editor,

I am appealing to relevant authorities to seriously consider making first Republican President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda’s birthday a public holiday.

KK has contributed immensely to the development of this country before and after independence.

The ‘One Zambia One Nation’ motto coined by KK managed to unite all the 72 tribes into one irrespective of race, creed, tribe and colour which has seen Zambia unite and enjoy peace for 53 years.

Dr. Kaunda deserves commendation for paving way for multi- party democracy in 1991.

Timothy Kambilima

Luanshya.

Yes, civil servants, PF must work together

Dear Editor,

During his tour of Muchinga and Northern Province President Edgar Lungu said civil servants, and PF officials are important hence both groups, must work together.

The civil servants implement the policies of the party in power, in this case the PF that took over MMD in 2011.

There is indeed no reason for both groups to distant from each other but work side by side.

I end by quoting President Lungu’s advice to both groups. “Both groups are under my watch and party officials should not control civil servants and the workers should not control party officials but work as partners since the objective is similar, which is to serve Zambians.”

TK

Catholic bishop’s statement

Editor,

Zambia police is just too professional to be painted black by a church which is just coming out openly through the Pope on their negative part in the Rwandan genocide. We know they are after destroying a blessed seed of Africa, Zambia. No amount of threats and intimidation will ever sway us away from defending and protecting our national integrity through a disciplined police service and nation at large. Therefore police should be commended. To avert any calamity in Zambia, police should arrest/lock all alarmists like VJ. Police no more status in Zambia but law.

JKC, Lusaka

Catholic bishops’ comments

Editor,

A lot has been said and written concerning the recent Catholic bishops communication on the political situation in our beloved country. I can now understand why the Roman Catholic Church is partly to blame for the genocide that happened in Rwanda.

Sampa,

Kitwe

Some priests and bishops untrue

Editor,

My late Italian friend told me this, “I’m a Catholic but I don’t approve of what some Bishops and Priests do. Normally, some bishops and priests especially in Africa support wrong things. He further said, in Italy, we have priests receiving huge tithe from Mafias, the money they know is tainted with blood”. Looking at our Zambian bishop’s recent pastoral letter, the words of my friend are not far from the truth. Rest in peace my friend.

Patriot

Sale of land by named cadres

Editor,

Can the Minister of Land visit Chelstone compound area and see what is happening. People area building houses on top of sewer lines. When we ask them about papers from the council, they run away and after some days others. Please, may we know who is in charge of land, is it a cadre or the council?

Observer

Let judgement be passed on HH

Editor,

The continued incarceration of HH and subsequent gutting of public buildings by suspected UPND cadres in retaliation will hinder the development agenda of our nation. Let HH be charged accordingly in time and not the issue of adjourning court sessions every now and then.

Citizen

M’Membe’s deeds revealed

Editor,

Those who are blaming President Lungu for the liquidation of the Post must now start to think differently after the revelation of M’membe’s huge monthly shocker salary (Daily Nation of April 24th). Who in Zambia receives such a salary? Now it’s clear that the debts the man accrued from various banks which led to the demise of the Post were to cover his huge monthly wage. That is why he failed to pay back because the man was not investing but paying himself. The unfortunate thing is, the man was eating alone while his workers were languishing in hunger. Uyu muntu umutima ububi mwe!

Micky

It will not help HH to keep on insulting President Lungu, the winner

Editor,

It is disappointing to see that a common political leader can’t respect the Republican President. Please UPND, just accept the defeat, you lose nothing.

Concerned citizen, Mansa

UPND will never rule Zambia

Editor,

Imendas reference of ECL to Idi Amini is very much misplaced and lacks merit. I have said it before that UPND is a haven of tyrants and dictators because they are merciless and indeed very cruel on the entire earth. To the contrary, ECL is very humble, caring and a listening President. Its total madness for one Imenda to compare the ever hard working ECL to a brute and murderer ever on earth, Idi Amin. Imenda is slow thinking in nature and is the product of tyrants and dictators in the UPND. Imenda, you will never rule Zambia because you are anti-development. Let Edgar work for Zambians. Shame!

Concerned man

The arrest of HH not a surprise

Editor,

Towards the 2016 general election, the UPND leader repeatedly, in his campaigns said he was not going to accept defeat. He should not incite Zambia’s because he invited it on himself. Let him face the law.

Lawrence Tembo,

Lusaka