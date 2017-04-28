By Terence Miselo

Zambia’s renowned hip hop artiste Mwila SlapDee Musonda this Sunday dates Gambino West Pub N’ Grill in off Mumbwa Road in Lusaka’s Garden House area for a special music treat dubbed ‘Link Up Sunday.’

The musician who recently released his recent project ‘Black Na White2’ is expected to rock the venue which will open doors at 15 hours. SlapDee will be looking to promote and sample most of his new collection for the new album which has made impressive sales so far. This is an album that has the popular hits ‘Devil You are a Liar’, ‘No Wonder’, ‘Realest’ and ‘Vagwada’ to name only a few which most patrons will be looking out for.

With a rich collection of hip hop songs and popular Zed anthems, SlapDee is poised to attract a huge crowd at the venue which will also be stormed by several other supporting artistes. Karasa Karayo of the ‘Go mama Go’ will be in the house only this time promoting his new project ‘Kabwata Boy’.

Also to support SlapDee is HD Empire and a lineup of top-ranking DJs in the name of DJ Hussein Superster, DJ Links in the Mix and DJ VJeezy. This is expected to be a thunderous event to set the mood for May Day.