By Stanley Mwiinga

Phones have become a general necessity for most of us but in as much as they are very important to our daily lives and making our lives better, they also have a bad side which we are not usually told, many are the times we use phones without knowing the implications that result from over usage and effects, manufacturers will never tell you the bad side of using the mobile phones.

In the early days when most people started owning phones, there was a lot of talk about the radiation that mobile phones emit and the negative effects they bring but somehow that has faded out slowly and it’s rare to hear someone talking about it. That aspect has been blurred maybe for business’s sake to make more sales perhaps, Cell phones are now a necessity and most of us are more concerned about the services it offers rather than the negative effects and the dangers phones bring.

On Aug. 7, 1996.The Federal communications commission (exposure with input from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The guidelines created a measure of the rate that body tissue absorbs radiation energy during cell phone use called the specific absorption rate (SAR). The SAR for cell phone radiation was set at a maximum of 1.6 watts of energy absorbed per kilogram of body weight.

A phone must have a SAR level lower than 1.6 to pass clearance depending on the country.

In Europe, the level is capped at 2 watts per kilogram

onJuly 23, 2010 city of San Francisco stopped a law that requires cell phone stores to post how much radio energy each model emits.

The industry Association trade group known as CTIA — The Wireless Association said the law will mislead consumers into thinking that one phone might be safer than another on the basis of radiation measurements.

Over the last few years, several studies have found cell phones to increase the risk of brain cancer and (dementia) disturbed behaviour due to damaged brain tissue. However, most of such studies have remained largely inconclusive but according to (WHO) World Health Organisation’s study, according to the cancer experts after much research and study they found that some phones are highly (carcinogenic)meaning, they are Likely to cause cancer, mobile phone users may be at increased risk from brain cancer and users are advised to use texting and hands-free devices to reduce exposure

The Environmental working group (EWG) reported that research has shown links between prolonged cell phone use and brain cancer, salivary gland tumours, migraines and vertigo, and decreased male sperm count (from carrying a cell phone in the pocket). Low sperm count means that the fluid (semen) you ejaculate during an orgasm contains fewer sperm than normal; sperm count is considered lower than normal if you have fewer than 15 million sperm per millilitre of semen

Having a low sperm count decreases the odds that one of your sperm will fertilize your partner’s egg, resulting in pregnancy.

In India too, a government panel findings highlighted the health hazards of excessive mobile phone usage. The inter-ministerial committee named loss of memory, lack of concentration, digestive and sleep disturbances as some of the ill-effects caused by mobile phone radiation

A joint study by researchers in Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom found that people who had used cell phones for more than 10 years had a significantly increased risk of developing glioma, a usually malignant brain tumour, on the side of the head they had favoured for cell phone conversations (International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) 2008.

Multiple studies have reported that the brains of young children absorb more radiation than those of adults, potentially rendering them more vulnerable to brain tumours.

Some users of mobile handsets have reported feeling several unspecific symptoms during and after its use; ranging from burning and tingling sensations in the skin of the head and extremities, fatigue, sleep disturbances, dizziness, loss of mental attention, reaction times and memory retentiveness, headaches, malaise.

Most of us use mobile phones but we have to be careful on how we use our phones because somebody reactions can take even up to ten years to show, following health principles can help you save huge medical bills in future.

A lot of research is still being done but in the meantime it makes sense for mobile manufacturers to limit cell phone radiation whenever possible and for users to be aware of which phones produce the most radiation so that they can take steps to limit radiation exposure as a precautionary step.

8 Safety tips

Buy a low-radiation phone

Mostly when we are buying phones we don’t check the sar levels on the pack, before buying a new mobile phone, check on the package [box] for the Specific absorption rate (SAR) and ensure that you buy a phone that has SAR levels below 1.6 watts. If on the package there is no SAR levels indicated, search the phones model online and check the SAR Levels and also If your phone has high SAR Levels, Swap out your high radiation cell. Make the switch. It’s worth paying an extra cost in order to preserve one of the most valuable things you have: your health.

Avoid counterfeit phones

Most popular brands go through a series of tests before clearance, don’t buy a phone whose brand is questionable, don’t always follow the price consider your health as well, counterfeit phones with model names that are unknown should be avoided, to be sure you can check for the product name online and also mostly counterfeit brand phones are rarely found online and the SAR Levels are not indicated.

Use a headset or speaker

If you are in the house, bedroom or office, and you are alone or the conversation is not private, it’s advised to put the phone on loud speaker so as to put the phone away from the body to reduce the amount of radiation that enters your body. Also if you are going to be on the phone for more than 5 minutes it’s advised to use earphones.

Avoid use in metal boxes

Using your phone in environments like an elevator or your car cuts signal strength and forces the phone to use more power to connect, which means it’s sending out even more radiation.

Choose texting over talking

If the information you are communicating can be communicated clearly without a call, then a text message is better than

Poor signal? Stayoff the phone

When the signal is low, the radiation is usually very strong because of the weak strength which forces the phone to use more power to connect

Limit children’s phone use

Children should not be exposed to phones especially babies because their skin and brain tissues are still fresh which can be dangerous if they are constantly exposed to radiation it can cause (dementia) disturbed behaviour due to damaged brain tissue.

Don’t sleep with phones

When you go to sleep, ensure that the phone is kept away from the body don’t sleep with it, don’t put it under the pillow or near your body, put it away possibly two or more meters away.

Next week I get to cover on top best antiviruses, free and paid up ones.

For comments and contributions or if you have a question or topic you would like us to cover in this column, email me on slickmedia6@gmail.com