By ROGERS KALERO

IT is not fair for any person to label President Edgar Lungu a dictator to the level of the late Ugandan President General Idi Amin,” opposition Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has said.

And Mr Sinkamba has advised the ruling PF and the opposition UPND not to give each other conditions before they could agree to meet and dialogue on the stand-off between them.

Commenting on statements from some sections of the media which labelled President Lungu a dictator, Mr Sinkamba said, it was unfair to label him as such.

He said the fact that local and foreign business men were using underhand methods to secure their businesses using government authority or office bearers, it should not make people to label President Lungu a dictator.

“What is happening is a State capture. A State capture is a situation where some business men and women with business interest are using underhand methods to secure business using government authority or office bearers. These are people who want to monopolize business in the country.

“So in trying to monopolize the business, they would like to fix their business rivals. So in this case, you can’t blame Edgar Lungu or label him to be a dictator. Even if you remove President Lungu from the matrix, the situation will remain the same. It will not change.

“So you can’t blame President Lungu. Actually, it is not fair for any person to label President Edgar Lungu to be a dictator to the level of the late Ugandan President General Idi Amin,” Mr Sinkamba said.

He said, if President Lungu was a dictator, he would have instructed the police to fire at opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema when he blocked his motorcade in Mongu.

And Mr Sinkamba has advised the PF and UPND leadership not to give each other conditions before they could agree to meet and dialogue on the stand-off between themselves.

He said PF and UPND leadership should be able to meet and resolve their differences without giving each other conditions for the meetings.

“It will not help the country and its people for the two political parties to give each other conditions before they could meet to dialogue. In the interest of the nation, the two political parties should meet and iron out their differences.

“I don’t think it is in order to continue saying they don’t recognize Edgar Lungu as republican President and so they cannot meet to dialogue. Whatever issues they have with the election of President Lungu, there is nothing, they can do because he was sworn in, as republican President,” He said.