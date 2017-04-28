By Terence Miselo

Veteran club and Zed music DJ Gift Wamushe returns on decks tomorrow as he hosts the special launch of a new pub in Lusaka’s Kamwala South called ‘Khama Nightclub’ opposite Zinc Pub.

This is a launch set to be powered by budding rapper and hip-hop artiste Drifter Trek of the ‘Ntongo’ and ‘Shawama’ fame. Also be present at the event is another influential upstart R&B singer Jae Cash. DJ Wamushe will be the main host and as he is known, will treat revelers to most happening Zambian jams to lay a smooth foundation for music performances from the two artistes.

The show is also expected to draw surprise appearances from popular artistes and management says there will be lots of giveaways and items on promotion.

DJ Wamushe has been silent on the scene after building himself a big name in promoting local music and shows. He has worked with a lot of Zambia stars including MK Macky2, Rock City, DJ Andre, Chester and many others. He says he is proud to make a return and do it for a new club where he promises good music promotion and shows.