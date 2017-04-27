… As Ndola giants placed in Group D of CAF Confederations Cup

By Michael Miyoba

Zesco United have moved to the summit of the MTN/FAZ Super League after beating Nakambala Leopards 1-0 in a rescheduled Week Two fixture played at Nakambala Stadium in Mazabuka.

A lone goal by left back Fackson Kapumbu in the 45th minute was enough for Zlatko Krmpotic’s men to collect maximum points away from home.

The goal was Kapumbu’s first league goal at Zesco after his switch from defending champions Zanaco during the last player transfer window.

The Ndola giants now command the Super Division table with nine points from the three games they have played so far.

Zesco becomes the only team with a 100 percent winning record in the 2017 MTN/FAZ Super League.

The Ndola giants beat Konkola Blades 2-0 in a Week One fixture and went on to collect maximum points after crushing Nchanga Rangers 4-1 in a Week Three fixture.

Meanwhile, the country’s Confederations Cup ambassadors will face Sudan’s Al Hilal Al-Obayed, Egyptian outfit Smouha and FC Libolo of Angola in Group D of the competition.

Zesco edged out Nigerian champions Enugu Rangers 5-2 in the pre-group stages to progress to the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup tournament.

Zesco will have to overcome what on paper look like fairly tough opponents to reach the last four and make it to the final.

Each group will be played on a home-and-away round-robin basis with the winners and runners-up of each group advancing to the quarter-finals of the knock-out stage.

Zesco will begin their campaign in the group stages with a date against Smouha FC of Egypt at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium before travelling to Egypt for the return leg.

In group A, Morocco’s FUS will clash with Club Africain of Tunisia, Nigeria’s Rivers United and Uganda’s Kampala city.

In Group B, Tunisia’s CSS will play Platinum Stars of South Africa, MC Alger of Algeria and Swaziland’s Mbabane Swallows.

T.P. Mazembe of Congo DR, South Africa’s Super Sport United, Haroya AC of Guinea and FC Mounana will face off in Group C of the tournament.