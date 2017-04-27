Zambian champions to play Egyptian, Cameroonian and Moroccan elite clubs

By Michael Miyoba

ZAMBIA’S representatives in the 21st edition of the Total CAF Champions League tournament, Zanaco Football Club, will face Al Ahli of Egypt, Cotton Sport of Cameroon and Morocco’s Wydad Athletic Club in Group D of Africa’s most prestigious club tournament.

According to the draws conducted yesterday in Cairo, Zanaco will be hosted by the Egyptian giants in the first leg of the group stage fixture to be played between 12 and 14th May in Cairo before meeting Al Ahli a week later in Lusaka.

Group D has been described by various football pundits as the ‘‘group of death’’ in the Champions League group stages.

Zanaco beat George Lwandamina’s Young Africans to progress to the group stages of the Total CAF Champions league.

But Zanaco coach Numba Mumamba has described Group D as a fair contest.

Mumamba however noted that there was need for the Zambian champions to work hard if they are to qualify from the group stage.

He said Group D had experienced African teams, hence the need for the bankers to work hard in their quest to succeed in the tournament.

“It’s a fair draw though we need to work extra hard than we did during the qualifying matches,” Mumamba said.

“I’m not worried because football is played on the pitch. We are meeting very experienced teams which requires a lot of hard work from everyone,” he added.

Meanwhile, CAF Champions League defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns will face Tunisia’s Esperance, AS Vita Club of Congo DR and Ethiopia’s Saint Georgia in Group C.

Group A comprises of Du Sahel of Tunisia, Al Hilal and El Merrikh both from Sudan and Club Feroviaro de Beira of Mozambique while Egyptian giants, Zamalek, will face USM Augar of Algeria, Ahli Tripoli of Libya and Zimbabwe’s Caps United.

The first group stage games will be played between 12 and 14 May 2017.

Each group will be played on a home-and-away round-robin basis with the winners and runners-up of each group advancing to the quarter-finals of the knock-out stage.