By JACK MAPAPAYI

TECHNICAL Education Vocation and Entrepreneurship Training Authority (TEVETA) has cautioned members of the public in North-Western Province not to enrol with institutions that are not registered with the Authority.

This follows the closure of a named Training College in Solwezi and the subsequent conviction of the owner by the court of law.

TEVETA information, education and communications specialist Clive Siachiyako said some unsuspecting members of the public were being duped to enrol with some illegal and unregistered institutions for money.

He said people should not be over excited but find out more about the institution they want to enrol with, especially whether it was registered with the Authority.

“We know that people want to advance academically but they should be careful when enrolling with some of the institutions because not all of them are registered with the Authority,” he said.

He explained that the shut institution had been operating from 2014 and was offering heavy equipment repair, adding that any certificate obtained from that institution would be declared null and void.

“So, all students who obtained certificates from this institution or any other institution that is not registered should come to TEVETA so that they are re-examined for them to get original certificates,” he said.

He has since called on people to report to the Authority whenever they suspect a training institution giving people certificates under false pretence to avoid such cases.