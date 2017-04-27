GRACE CHAILE-LESOETSA

PROFESSIONAL golfer Madalitso Muthiya says he has prepared well enough to win the Zambia Sugar Golf Open which comes with a US$150,000 (approximately K1.5 million) prize money.

The top-rated Zambian golfer said he was ready for the challenge of the competition which is always dominated by foreign players.

“My target is always to be first. But the top priority is to play well and then winning follows after. I am prepared and ready to tee off. Every year is different, so I expect tough competition,” he said.

He admitted he was under pressure to win the title for Zambia for the first time.

“Yes, I am under pressure from fans and Zambians in general. The pressure is to give Zambia the first title,” he said. Muthiya tees off today at 07:40 hours.

Meanwhile, Zambia Sugar Golf Open local organising committee chairman Roy Penny was happy with the preparation of the tournament so far.

Penny said everything was in place and the pre-qualifiers and the two Pro-Ams were a success.

“So far so good. Everything is going on smoothly. It will be a competitive event and hopefully the Zambian golfers will do well,” he said.

He thanked all the sponsors for coming on board to ensure the event was a big success.

The tournament, which teed off on Monday at Lusaka Golf Club with pre-qualifiers, has attracted 144 golfers from around the world.