By SIMON MUNTEMBA

THE Zambia Police Service is investigating where the person who shot and wounded a bus driver and a passenger in Kamwala on Monday afternoon in Lusaka was a genuine police officer.

In an interview yesterday, police spokesperson Esther Katongo confirmed the shooting and the fact that the assailant was wearing a police uniform but said it was not clear if he was a genuine police officer.

“Yes, we received a report of shooting which occurred on 24th April, 2017, at about 16:00 hours in Kamwala near Kamwala Prison in which two people were shot at; that is a mini bus driver and a passenger by a person who was wearing a police combat uniform but we are trying to verify if the shooter was a genuine police officer,” Ms Katongo said.

She however warned that the law would take its course whether or not a police officer was involved.

She said efforts were being made to establish whether the assailant was a genuine police officer or not.

The police spokesperson disclosed that the suspect was driving a Toyota Corolla whose plate number had not been established.

“It all started when the driver of the bus identified as Harrison Miti, aged 30, of Chawama overtook the Toyota Corolla ….which the alleged officer was driving and this alleged officer then blocked the minibus and demanded for a driver’s licence from the mini bus driver,” Ms Katongo said.

Ms Katongo added that when the bus driver did not comply with the demands, the assailant pulled a pistol and shot him in the abdomen and also shot a passenger identified as Janet Zimba, 22, of Old Kanyama who also sustained a bullet wound on her left leg.

She said the two were admitted to the University Teaching Hospital and that police officers who visited the scene found a 9 millimeter empty cartridge at the scene.

Ms Katongo called on members of the public who witnessed the incident to avail the police with more information that can help apprehend the man.

“Whether this act was perpetrated by a police officer or not, this is criminal and we have instituted investigations in the matter and hope to bring the culprit to book soon,” she said