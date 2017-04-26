By AARON CHIYANZO

PETROL bombs were used to ignite an inferno that swept through a block at a council motel in Mazabuka district last week, Mazabuka Municipal Council town clerk Wisdom Bwalya has confirmed.

Mr Bwalya said that one of the blocks at the council motel was burnt down by some unscrupulous people using petrol bombs last week.

He told the Daily Nation that two men booked a room around 23: 00 hours on the material day but did not register their names.

The town clerk explained that a loud bang was heard from the same room a few minutes later and that smoke was seen coming from the room.

He narrated that the room was found locked and the two men disappeared in the confusion of trying to put out the fire which had already spread.

Mr Bwalya said that the fire which was ignited by petrol bombs was only put off around 03: 00 after hours of struggling.

Mr Bwalya expressed disappointment that workers at the motel did not register the two men who booked the room or see how they left the building.

The country has in the recent past been riddled with fire outbreaks alleged to be acts instigated by sympathizers of the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND).

It is also alleged that the fires were in retaliation for the arrest of UPND president Hakainde Hichilema who has since been charged with treason.

The fire incidents have been linked to the volatile political atmosphere in the country.