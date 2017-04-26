By Jackson Mapapayi

LUMWANA Mining Company has handed over five water kiosks to five communities in Lumwana East area valued at K1.4 million.

The five water kiosks are a response to the challenges the community had been facing in accessing clean and safe drinking water.

The kiosks are located in Kawayawaya market, Christian Community and Pentecostal Assemblies of God churches while others are at Samuhanga and Kashitomo villages and will service over 1,500 residents.

Speaking during the handover, Lumwana mine senior corporate affairs manager Nathan Chishimba said the mining company has a commitment to collaborate with host communities, Government and other stakeholders to promote sustainable social and economic development. He said the mining company was poised together with Government and other stakeholders to mitigate the impact of population influx and capitalise on opportunities to enhance sustainable socio-economic development in the district.

“Today’s donation will not only address the many challenges that the community are facing but also contribute towards the attainment of sustainable development goals particularly goal number six on clean water and sanitation,’’ he said.

And Kalumbila district commissioner Robinson Kalota said Government is committed to improving the lives of communities by implementing water, sanitation and hygiene interventions aimed at improving access to safe and clean water supply to the people.

“In this quest, Government therefore welcomes Lumwana Mining Company’s donation of water kiosks which will ensure that lives of children, mothers and the entire community are improved,’’ he said.

He said the undertaking was a fulfilment of the Government’s obligation made earlier in relation to the mining license that Lumwana wanted to operate as a mine in that area.

“And as Government we are committed to making concerted efforts to all citizens especially those aimed at enhancing access to at least a basic supply of water for our people in most remote and difficult terrains without compromising quality,’’ he added.

He also urged the benefiting communities to jealously guard the water facilities.