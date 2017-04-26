By Terence Miselo

In line with the promise made during the sendoff ceremony of late Zambian music singer and producer Joe Chibangu early this year, Kabwata Patriotic Front Member of Parliament Given Lubinda on Saturday fulfilled his pledge naming a road after Chibangu in his constituency.

This also came as a result of several concerns made by the Zambia Association of Musicians and other concerned citizens of the governments lack of recognizing fallen heroes especially musicians.

However, Hon. Lubinda who likes referring to himself as a friend of the arts has impressed several followers and artistes by his gesture especially that Joe Chibangu once lived in his constituency and helped build many music careers that are still living there.

This is the more reason the naming ceremony was appreciated by several artistes who started their day with a special day of prayer and worship for Zambian artistes. The ceremony was also witnessed and attended by close friends and family members to the late musician who is regarded as one of the pioneers of contemporary Zambian music. The occasion also saw the family receive a donation of a wheelchair for the late singer’s mother and a K20, 000 for the family.

The Joe Chibangu Road is located in Chalala and it is the road that connects Shantumbu Road from Munyaule Market and Manna Mall on Kasama Road