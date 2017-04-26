By Nation Reporter

VOTERS in Masaiti and Kafulafuta constituencies yesterday went to the polls to elect their council chairperson.

The by-election was characterized by a low voter turnout from various polling stations randomly visited by the Daily Nation.

Masaiti and Kafulafuta districts have 96 polling stations with over 50,000 registered voters.

Masaiti council chamber polling station was opened as early as 06.00 hours but saw few people showing up to vote and in late afternoon out of the 1,450 registered voters only 300 cast their vote.

Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) presiding officer Geoffrey Kabonso in an interview described the turnout as moderate, disclosing that by 10 hours almost 50 people had voted from stream one of the council chamber polling station.

“The turnout is not very good from stream one between 14 and 15 hours over 150 people had cast their votes out of the 725 registered voters in stream one. In stream two by 15 hours 158 voters out of the 725 registered voters had cast their votes.

Other polling stations such as Mulofwa Primary School, Chibanda Land of Foundation community school, Putu, Kafulafuta and Fimanshi recorded low to moderate voter turnout as well.

Patriotic Front (PF) candidate Christine Chande and United Party for National Development’s Ennie Matutu are contesting the Masaiti council by-election for the chairperson position.

Meanwhile, Patriotic Patriotic Front (PF) Copperbelt Province chairperson Stephen Kainga bemoaned the low voter turnout in the by-election but indicated that the situation did not send any discomfort in the party camp.

Speaking in an interview Mr Kainga described the atmosphere as peaceful.

“We have co – existed with the UPND in this election and we did not witness any violence. Maturity has been attained by both camps. We look forward to the outcome but we are expectant,” said Mr Kainga.