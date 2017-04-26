By OSCAR MALIPENGA

THE Patriotic Front (PF) in Kasama district has declared that they do not expect the police to allow the UPND to hold any political meetings in the district because of the party’s refusal to recognize President Edgar Lungu, PF Mulilansolo ward councillor and district publicity and information youth secretary Aaron Zimba has charged.

And Mr. Zimba has charged that PF youths in Kasama and the province would not allow what happened in Mongu to happen in Kasama and urged the UPND to have limits whenever dealing with the presidency.

In a statement issued to the Daily Nation yesterday, Mr Zimba said the UPND ‘‘would not be allowed to take confusion’’ to Kasama because its leadership had publicly refused to recongise the legitimacy of President Lungu as Head of State.

He said the UPND had decided not to recognize President Lungu and could not therefore appeal to him through public manifestations to change public policy.

Mr. Zimba said the UPND should be holding their political meetings in Southern Province only together with the people who had refused to recongise a legitimately elected Head of State.

Mr. Zimba said he did not expect the UPND to think of holding any political gathering in Kasama before recognizing President Lungu.

“So as a province we are not going to allow that unless they recongise the legitimacy of our President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, that is when we are going have peace with them,” he said.

Mr. Zimba said the party in Kasama did not expect the Northern Province police command to allow the UPND to hold any gatherings for not recognizing President Lungu.

And Kennedy Mwamba, a PF youth in Kasama, said the youths in Northern Province would only entertain politicians who respected President Lungu.

Another PF youth Brighton Bwalya urged the UPND leadership to emulate the politics of late President Michael Sata who always accepted the outcome of the general elections.

Mr. Bwalya said if Mr. Sata had behaved like Mr. Hichilema he would not have governed Zambia.