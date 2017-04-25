By JACK MAPAPAYI

WORKS for the rehabilitation of the Mukumbi Mangala road in Kalumbila district have started.

Kalumbila district commissioner Robinson Kalota told the Daily Nation in an interview that the district administration working hand in hand with the local authority has mobilised equipment from the Road Development Agency (RDA) and Zambia National Services (ZNS).

“All the equipment is currently on site and rehabilitation works have started,” Mr Kalota said.

He said government was aware of the importance of the road and the challenges the road had posed to the people of Mukumbi chiefdom.

“And that is why we have quickly mobilised resources to try and see how best we can improve the road network here because Am aware that this is the only road that the people of this chiefdom uses,”he said.

He said rehabilitation works were expected to be completed soon.

The Mukumbi-Mangala Road has been in a bad state following the heavy rains the area has been experiencing in the recent past and resulted in the entire area being cut off because vehicles could not access the area.

The road is over 100 kilometres and stretches from Mangala to the M8 Mwinilunga road via Senior chief Mukumbi’s chiefdom.