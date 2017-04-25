THERE is need for Zambia and Malawi to explore other areas of common interest to cement the existing cordial bilateral relationship in order to actualise the two countries’ aspirations, Zambia High Commissioner to Malawi John Phiri has observed.

Speaking soon after being sworn in as High Commissioner to Malawi at State House yesterday, Dr. Phiri said he was grateful to President Edgar Lungu for considering him for a diplomatic job and that he will work towards strengthening ties with that country.

He said Zambians and Malawians were one people who shared common interests but only separated by national boundaries and that the two counties have shared a long standing history of a cordial relationship which he pledged to uphold.

He said there was need for the two countries to expand their scope of relationship by exploring other avenues of cooperation which would benefit them and said during his tenure of office, he will ensure that he worked towards achieving that goal.

He pledged to discharge his duties diligently as he was a representative of the people of Zambia in that country and ensure that he served according to the people whose responsibility he had been entrusted with.

“Zambians and Malawians are one people and the two countries are sister countries with the same aspirations and common goals. The relationship between these countries has been cordial and I am going there to ensure that we uphold the bilateral relationship that has a long history.

“I believe that together we can explore other areas of common interests and I am going there to work and represent the aspirations of Zambians in ensuring that we maintain the good relationship with Malawi,” Dr. Phiri said.

And Dr. Phiri has described his appointment as a great honour that he had been accorded by President Lungu.

“First of all, I would like to thank the President for this appointment. This is a great honour for me to represent the people of Zambia in Malawi and I am grateful to President Lungu for his consideration,” he said.

President Lungu also swore in Lazarous Kapambwe as Zambia’s permanent representative to the United Nations and Friday Nyambe as Zambia’s ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

To the newly sworn diplomats, President Lungu urged them to be exemplary, saying they will be judged based on their private and official conduct.