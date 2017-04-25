By AARON CHIYANZO

PASCAL Chikuni, popular known on stage as One Pascal has fought through the huddles of life to make it in the Zambian music scene as an afro centric artiste.

He has fought his way up to the top without proper sponsorship or support.

Pascal who is a double orphan, said that it was his hope and desire that his music will one day uplift the living standard of his family.

He is the first born child in a family of four, who grew up under the care of aunties and uncles at theirs grandmother’s house.

Pascal started his music career in 2013 in Sesheke where he received a lot of encouragement from the people who listened to his songs.

In 2014, he had the opportunity to record some songs with renowned Zambian music legends Shimpanzi and B’neil.

“I started my music in Sesheke whre I received a lot of support from the people who listened tpo my songs. It has not been an easy journey as I had to pass through struggles to reach where I am. In 2014 I had a chance to feature Shimpanzi and B’neil on my songs” said Pascal.

One Pascal, the man behind the hit song ‘small pin charger’ was luckily spotted by the district commissioner of Chibombo where he was hired to perform on New Year day.

The DC could not resist Pascal’s flair, ending up with a decision to support the upcoming artiste’s career path.

One Pascal is currently working on his album and it will be on the shelves soon.