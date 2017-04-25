By SIMON MUNTEMBA

ALL PF party structures countrywide should focus on unity of purpose and party mobilization, says secretary general Davies Mwila.

Speaking ahead of his 5-day tour of Muchinga Province which started yesterday, Mr. Mwila said that PF structures must lead the way in terms of discipline owing to the heavy responsibility it carried as the party in power.

In a statement issued by PF director of media Sunday Chanda yesterday, Mr Mwila said that only with the unity of purpose and discipline would help the party advance people’s power and grow the party in every community.

“The Patriotic Front is Zambia’s primary vehicle that is steering the nation in the right direction under the leadership of His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu”, he said.

Mr Mwila pointed out that Zambians could attest to the massive and unprecedented development PF was rolling out in all the ten provinces of Zambia.

“We are unstoppable in our quest to improve the quality of lives for all our people. This is a humongous challenge but with determination and PF’s visionary leadership, Zambia will get to the Promised Land”, he said. “The Party structures countrywide must focus on strengthening its ties with the people more than it has ever done before”, he said.

“We have proved over the past six years that we are capable of changing lives of our people for the better. We can be judged on our track record that speaks for itself and with support from the people of Zambia, PF will still do more” Mr Mwila said.

The PF SG also informed Party structures to prepare for intra-party elections in July 2018 and called for civility and discipline in that regard.

And Mr Mwila announced that the PF Central Committee resolved to receive amendments to the party constitution and the process would be spearheaded by Dr. Ngosa Simbyakula whose with his team would go around the country to receive recommendations from party members.