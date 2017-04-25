By Michael Miyoba

MINISTER of Youth and Sport Moses Mawere has commended FAZ for honouring its promise of distributing kit and equipment to Division Two and Three clubs across the country.

Speaking when he flagged off the distribution of the jerseys to lower division teams at Chanje City Lodge in Chipata, Eastern Province, Mawere said it was encouraging to see teams benefiting from the institutions they belonged to.

He said it was important that the Andrew Kamanga-led FAZ executive had kept its pledge to run the association in an efficient and transparent manner.

“My ministry is very happy that the Andrew Kamanga executive is fulfilling what it promised the people. This is the first time lower division clubs are receiving football kit from the association. This development is a testament of how committed FAZ is in developing the game in all provinces and at all levels,” Mawere said.

The minister said the distribution of football kit to lower division clubs including women’s football clubs would contribute in developing the standards of football in all parts of the country.

“This is the transparency that the Zambian Government wants to see. Clubs are now benefiting from the institution that they are affiliated to and as Government we are very happy. I am positive that this gesture will go a long way in raising football standards,” he said.

Provision of football kit is in line with the amended FAZ constitution which states that FAZ will every season be providing football kits to all division two, three and women’s teams from all the 10 provinces of Zambia.

In February during the emergency council meeting, Kamanga announced that the association would empower lower division and women’s clubs with equipment and kit.

The kit distribution is also in line with the pledge by Kamanga to help lower division clubs overcome some of their operational challenges.

FAZ will distribute the kit to the provincial centres in all the 10 provinces with the next destination being the Northern Province.