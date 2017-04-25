By KALOBWE BWALYA

ZAMBIA Police Thrift Society should not rush in completing the school which is under construction but ensure that excellent works are done that will stand the test of time, says Home Affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo.

Mr Kampyongo however advised the society to always keep in touch with its members in order to avoid speculation and suspicions; and if the society continued without communicating with its members confusion will continue because members will not appreciate its operations.

Speaking when he toured the site where the construction of a boarding school Grandview Academy in Chilanga district is underway using thrift funds, Mr Kampyongo said lack of communication between the society and its members had raised many issues which needed to be clarified.

Mr Kampyongo said there was need for the society to be communicating with members regularly concerning the projects that was on course to avoid speculations and accusations from the general public.

Mr Kampyongo however urged the thrift society that once the school was completed it should offer quality teaching services and not charge high school fees so that parents benefit from what they will be paying.

Mr Kampyongo said the society should also charge school fees that members will manage to pay for their children because members have contributed a lot for the project to succeed.

Mr Kampyongo advised the contractor to improve on the finishing touches so that the infrastructure could stand the test of time.

“Lack of communication always brings confusion and you find all sorts of allegations. You heard the rumor that Government is getting the money, but if you were able to show your members the mammoth project you could have avoided those allegations.

“When you have a project of this nature it should not be looked at as a business venture but to ensure that you offer good quality education and you must also strike a balance of commercial and also meeting the expectations of the members who have contributed to this project,” said Mr Kampyongo.