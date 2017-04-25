By MICHAEL MIYOBA.

MUFULIRA Wanderers Football Fans Society has called on Mopani Copper Mines, the sponsors of the Mufulira-based MTN/FAZ Super League side, to disband the club’s executive committee because it has allegedly failed to run the affairs of the club.

In an interview with the Daily Nation Sports in Lusaka after Zanaco thrashed Wanderers 6-0 in a Week 3 fixture played at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka at the weekend, Mufulira Wanderers Football Fans Society general secretary Derrick Lukwesa said it was sad that the team, which has a very rich history in Zambian football, has become an ordinary club.

Lukwesa said the executive committee members were responsible for the poor performance the club was going through at the moment.

“We have tried so many times to engage our club’s executive committee to solve the problem the club is facing but the members are not committed to solving the problems at hand. They are rhetoric. They say what they cannot do. “Mopani should fire the executive committee members because they have failed the club completely,” Lukwesa said.

“As paid up members of the club our main cry as fans is for Mopani to dismantle that committee and replace the members with people who are capable of taking the team forward,” he added. Wanderers have so far recorded heavy losses in its first opening three league fixtures of the MTN/FAZ Super Division.

The Mufulira-based Super League side lost its first fixture to Green Buffaloes 3-0 and went on to record to crumble 4-1 to City of Lusaka the following week.

Mighty’s agony continued in the third week with a 6-0 bashing by defending champions Zanaco in a Week 3 fixture played on Sunday at the National Heroes Stadium.