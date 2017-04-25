By AARON CHIYANZO

FARMERS should learn about value addition, group marketing and financial literacy to enable them negotiate financial services that are appropriate for their needs, Minister of Agriculture Dora Siliya has advised.

Ms Siliya said that farmers must be enabled to access innovation and business management training to better manage farming as a business.

She said this during the 156th session of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) council in Rome, adding that there was need for innovations that integrated agri-business models.

Ms Siliya explained that agri-business links for small holder farmers had become increasingly important to guarantee food and nutritional security as well as job creation She reiterated that there were clear indications that agro- industries had a significant global impact on economic development and poverty reduction, in both urban and rural communities.

Ms Siliya, who was speaking on behalf of the Africa group, however said that the full potential of agro-industries as an engine for economic development has not yet been fully realized in many developing countries, especially in Africa.

“The Africa group appeals for innovations that integrate agri-business models in the agri-business supply chains of the smallholder farmers as the links have become increasingly important to guarantee food and nutritional security as well as job creation.

“It is essential that farmers learn about value addition, group marketing and financial literacy to enable them negotiate financial services that are appropriate for their needs,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Africa group has appreciated the work and effort that the FAO secretariat has made in coming up with a Reviewed Strategic Framework.

Ms Siliya said that the framework was in line with the demands and expectations of member states.

“We commend the five strategic objectives of the framework as they offer a way forward that does not shy away from the complexity of today’s challenges but recognize the need for comprehensive approaches in order to best respond,” she said.

And Ms Siliya met with the president of the farmers union in Italy Rosario Rago and the two discussed possibilities of agriculture investment in Zambia focusing on vegetables and dairy farming.