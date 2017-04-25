By Kalobwe Bwalya and Annie Zulu

ANOTHER Presidential motorcade accident victim, Inspector Kalulu has died at UTH from multiple injuries he sustained, according to his family members.

They told the Daily Nation that Inspector Kalulu suffered a broken spinal code and some head injuries, as well as internal injuries that led to his demise at UTH.

In the accident that occurred between Mpika and Chitambo along Great North Road sergeant Mulenga of State House died on the spot.

Inspector Kalulu was among four other police officers who were evacuated to the University teaching hospital (UTH) after the accident for specialized treatment.

The incident happened last Sunday around 17:35 hours after the left rear tyre on one of the vehicles in the presidential convoy burst and the driver lost control.

Meanwhile the Jitotwe bus that was involved in a road traffic accident in South Africa in which four Zambians died on Sunday was not road worthy, it has been learnt.

According to the passengers, the bus was not fit to carry people on a long distance.

Some passengers also claimed that they bought tickets for InterCape Bus Services but were dispatched on the Jitotwe Bus.

On Sunday, three Zambians and one Congolese national died in South Africa after the bus was involved in a road traffic accident

The four died on the spot while five others were in critical condition and have been admitted to medical facilities in Limpopo Province.

And Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Emmanuel Mwamba has since requested the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) to investigate passengers’ complaints regarding the accident.

Mr Mwamba confirmed in a statement to the Daily Nation by Press Secretary Nicky Shabolyo that his office had received complaints from passengers suspecting and alleging that the particular Jitotwe bus, was not road worthy.

Police reports indicate that the bus travelling from Johannesburg to Lusaka flipped onto the side as the driver tried to avoid an object ahead of him.

The bus carrying 44 passengers, was involved in a road accident which happened around midnight on Saturday in Louis Trichardt town (formerly Trichardtsdorp), just before Beitbridge.

Those who died have been identified as Memory Kainga and her daughter, Taonga Mwale, Angel Kunda, the conductor (host) of the bus, was also killed in the accident.

Mr. Mwamba also said four persons have been hospitalized.

“Of the four, three have been admitted to Polokwane Hospital while one (1) has been admitted to a medical facility Louis Trichardt hospital,” he said.

He further also expressed gratitude to the Anglican Church in Trichardt that sheltered the accident victims after they were discharged.

Mr Mwamba said his office was discussing with Jitotwe Bus Services management regarding the repatriation of the bodies of the departed.