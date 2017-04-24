By Grace Chaile Lesoetsa

SUPERSPORT has pumped US$15,000 towards the hosting of the 2017 National Sports Awards.

Newly elected Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) board member and Supersport marketing manager Southern region Marlon Kananda made the announcement during the sports mother body elective annual general meeting held on Saturday at Government Complex in Lusaka.

Kananda, said Supersport was the headline sponsor for the revived national sports awards.

“As newly elected SCZ board member my work is to source for sponsorship for the National Sports Awards. Supersport has already come on board and are the main sponsors,

“All that has to be done is to speak to the stakeholders and see how much can be raised. The National Sports Awards will be a memorable event, so we are just waiting for the ministry of Sports to set the date,” he said.

He thanked the affiliates for voting him into the SCZ board and promised to bring a new face to the development of sports in Zambia.

Kananda said he would spend the first six months to build a relationship with all the associations to know their needs.

“It is illogical for me to say I will do this and that without knowing what each association’s goal. So the six months will be for building a relationship with all the associations and thereafter devise how the targets can be met,” he said.

New board member Joseph Chimpampwe said he will use his business expertise to raise funds for the sports body.

Chimpampwe said it was high time SCZ stopped depending on the grant from Government.

“Raising funds is bread and butter for me, so it’s time the grant from Government became a bonus and not a dependency,” he said.

The Ministry of Sports gives SCZ a grant of K133, 000 each month.