…as Zanaco run riot in a 6-0 thriller

By GRACE CHAILE LESOETSA

NOT so ‘Mighty’ Mufulira Wanderers were yesterday reduced to the shadows of themselves when super league defending champions Zanaco thrashed them 6-0 in a Week Three match played at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

This was the third loss in a row for the Mufulira legendary cup fighters which infuriated its fans who have called for the dissolution of the club’s executive committee. In its continued wretched performance, Wanderers have conceded a total of 13 goals in three matches and have only managed to score one.

The fans heaped insults on the team and blamed the club’s executive for the poor performance.

It was a training practice for Zanaco in the first half as they dominated all the departments.

The bankers opened the scores in the third minute when Kennedy Musonda low shot hit the corner of the net.

Augustine Mulenga doubled the advantage in 15th minute before Ernest Mbewe headed in a corner kick in the 22nd to make it 3-0 for Zanaco.

Zanaco continued to torment the Wanderers defence and increased the score line in the 40th minute through a Saith Sakala shot. Wanderers put up a strong fight in second half but were a shadow on target.

Boyd Musonda scored the fifth goal in 68th minute and Richard Kasonde sealed off the victory in the 82nd much to the disappointment of goalkeeper Kaniki Kikanda.

This was Zanaco’s first win this season having drawn 1-1 with Red Arrows in the opening fixture before suffering a 2-1 defeat to Green Eagles. The victory pushed Zanaco to four points on seventh position.

Wanderers are still stuck at the bottom without a point.

The Mufulira outfit lost 3-0 to Green Buffaloes in the first game and also suffered a 4-1 beating to City of Lusaka which forced the club management to fire head coach Ahmed Suliman.

Zanaco coach Mumamba Numba said the 6-0 win was a plus for the team ahead of the next game with Konkola Blades.

“The boys were impressive and knew what they were doing. This is a good win and we will go back to training and prepare for the next game,” he said.

Caretaker coach Moses Kashimoto said the league was still open, therefore the team should not lose hope.

“We lost a number of players so it will take a bit of time for these players to blend. I am positive we will do well in the next match,” Kashimoto said.

Meanwhile, in an early kick off at the same venue, visiting Nakambala Leopards beat Green Buffaloes 1-0 thanks to Ignatius Lwipa’s goal in 70th minute of play. The first half ended in a stalemate and displayed little action.