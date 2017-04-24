By KALOBWE BWALYA

I AM shocked at the attempted arson at the Inter-City bus terminus in Lusaka last week, and I have since tightened security around the station but anyone found wanting will face the wrath of the law, bus terminus manager Penjani Chirambo has warned.

Mr Chirambo is disappointed at the level of mediocrity among the Zambian youths, stating that it was worrying that youths who were the leaders of tomorrow were easily used in criminal activities.

Mr Chirambo said he did not believe that youths would reach to the extent of burning markets and structures such as the courts of law which kept important documents.

“I am so disappoint that youths can allow and involve themselves in such reckless acts of waiting to put the country of fire? I will not allow that to happen here at the Inter-City and anyone found wanting shall face the law,” said Mr Chirambo.

He said if their mission of setting up one of the buses ablaze succeeded, it would have been a disaster because properties including buses would have been destroyed as well as injuries and deaths recorded.

Mr Chirambo, however, thanked and appealed to travelers to be alert always and be security conscious because unscrupulous people were on the loose, hence no anarchy would be entertained in the station and fake call boys would not be allowed.

He has since tightened up security in the station and he would not allow loitering, idle standing and anyone looking suspicious and moving with the head sock would be approached and chased out of the station.

“This Inter-City terminus attends to many people on a daily basis. It attends to international and local travelers and if that calamity had happened, how many people would have been in a mess,” he said.

Last week, police in Lusaka picked up one person identified as Mwila Chungu and are still looking for another suspect for attempting to set one of the buses ablaze at the Inter-City bus terminus.