By AARON CHIYANZO

FOUR Zambians have died in a road traffic accident in South Africa’s Louise Richard town involving a Zambian owned bus, Jitotwe, Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) director Zindaba Soko has confirmed.

Mr Soko said that South African authorities confirmed through the owners of the bus that four people had been confirmed dead.

He said that among the deceased was an infant, one female and two male but their names are being withheld by the South African authorities.

Mr Soko however said that the names would be availed officially after the next of kin’s had been identified.

He said that the bus registration ALF 3704, belonged to Lukomo General Dealers.

“RTSA wishes to confirm that a Jitotwe bus,belonging to Lukomo general dealers has been involved in a road traffic accident in South Africa. This happened in Louise Richard town,just near Polokwane. The registration of the bus is ALF 3704, said Mr Soko.

Mr Soko advised that any other information on the accident should be treated as unofficial and that further details would follow after an update from the South African Authorities.