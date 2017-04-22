…. As defending champions Zanaco face bottom-placed Mufulira Wonderers

WEEK three of the MTN/FAZ Super division resumes this afternoon with Napsa Stars hosting the 2013 League champions Nkana Football Club in a lunch-time kick off slated for the National Heroes Stadium.

After losing 1-0 to Power Dynamos in last weekend’s game, Napsa stars will seek to redeem themselves when they face a desperate Nkana side which is searching for its first win in the league.

Nkana draw 1-1 with Nakambala Leopards in a week one fixture and went on to lose 1-0 to Nchanga Rangers in last weekend’s encounter.

Zedy Saileti’s charges are already lurking the relegation zone now as they lie 18th on the super league table with only a point collected from the first two games played.

Meanwhile, big-spending Lusaka Dynamos will welcome newly-promoted Buildcon in the second game of the double header at National Heroes Stadium with both teams looking for their first victories of the season.

Lusaka Dynamos drew 3-3 with Power Dynamos in a thrilling week one fixture and went on to record a 1-1 draw with the Zambia Police-sponsored outfit Nkwazi.

Buildcon on the other hand draw 1-1 with fellow new comers Real Nakonde and went on to record a barren draw with Kabwe Warriors.

At the Godfrey Chitalu stadium in Kabwe, Kabwe Warriors will await the visit of 19th placed Forest Rangers who are also searching for their first win of the season.

Forest lost their first game 1-0 to Beston Chambeshi’s Lumwana Radiants before collecting their first point in the 1-1 stalemate with Real Nakonde.

Kabwe Warriors are also hunting for their first win of the season having drawn the first two fixtures.

Warriors draw 2-2 with Nkwazi in the week one fixture played at Godfrey Chitalu stadium before playing out to a goalless draw with Buildcon in the week two fixture. At Sunset Stadium, City of Lusaka will host fellow new comers, Konkola Blades.

With Woodlands stadium still being renovated, “Yamoto” will use Sunset, the home ground for Champions Zanaco.

Honor Janza’s Red Arrows travel to Nakonde for a date with Real Nakonde slated for the new Nakonde Stadium.

Arrows lay 13th on the league table with two points from the recorded two draws.

Power Dynamos will play Police Sponsored Nkwazi in the week three game to be played at Arthur Davies Stadium.

At Lumwana Football Pitch, Radiants will await the visit of MTN/FAZ Super League leaders, Green Eagles FC.

The Zambia national service sponsored Eagles is the only team to have collected maximum points in the first two fixtures having beaten City of Lusaka 1-0 in the first game before beating champions Zanaco 2-1 in a week two fixture played at Choma’s Independence stadium.

After beating Konkola blades 2-0 in a rescheduled week one fixture played last Wednesday, 2016 league runners up Zesco United will await the visit of Nchanga Rangers at Ndola’s Levy Mwanawasa stadium.

On Sunday, Green Buffaloes will clash with the sweet boys of Nakambala Leopards in an early kick off at the National Heroes Stadium before defending champions Zanaco face Mufulira wonderers in the second game of the day.