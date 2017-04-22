Editor,

The spate of fire incidences gutting markets and public buildings in parts of our peaceful nation bears the hallmarks of what happened to the homes of PF supporters in Namwala in the aftermath of the announcement of the election results. Today, the same type of criminal acts are happening after the arrest of HH. Obviously, those responsible are supporters of the UPND in areas where this has happened. The UPND should not provoke government into declaring a state of emergency that may see the introduction of curfews and road blocks. Government must protect life and property. PF cadres, keep awake.

A.A.K. Kasempa