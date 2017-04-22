AFFILATES will today elect seven members to the National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) board at the elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) set for the Government Complex in Lusaka.

Acting NSCZ general secretary Raphael Mulenga yesterday said all is in place ahead of today’s crucial today.

“We have 17 candidates eyeing for the board member position. For now it is just a provisional list until after all nominated candidates are scrutinised,” Mulenga said.

He said the onus was on the affiliates to put in office people that have the drive and dedication to develop sports in Zambia.

“I am positive we will have a successful elective AGM. The ministry will just help in ensuring the meeting is held but affiliates have the final decision as to who assumes office,” he said.

Sports minister Moses Mawere in March dissolved the NSCZ board and ordered for new elections but Government will appoint the NSCZ chairman and five other board members.

Those eyeing the SCZ seat include former Zambia Squash Association president Norena Chiteba, former vice-chairperson Emmanuel Katebe, Charles Mwanza, Matildah Mwaba, Edward Mukombwe, William Njovu, Tom Banda, and Professor Kavwanga Yambayamba.

Others are Supersport Africa marketing manager southern region Marlon Kananda, Saasa Shamambo, Margret Sakala, Hikawa Chipande.

However, by press time yesterday, the process of securitising the various candidates had not yet been concluded.