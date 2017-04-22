Editor,

I once watched a movie entitled, ‘something big’ where one scene showed two cow boys enquiring of an outlaw going about the harassing the locals. The man being asked questions could not answer questions properly on account of him over staffing his mouth with food which dripped from both ends of his mouth. One of the cowboys in disgust threw a switch knife at his throat, killing him instantly. When asked why he did that, ‘damn bugger is disgusting, eats like a pig’. This HH saga has produced wagon loads of such disgusting mob righteousness pressing for the release of HH. Where were they when he was deciding wrong? The disgust is in the funny manner, they are championing a sick Robin hood. Ugh!

Harrison Chanda, Kabwe