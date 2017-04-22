Editor,

All those calling for dialogue between the ruling PF and UPND are just playing to the gallery. Dialogue over what? HH is not the only one who lost the August 2011 elections. HH has been losing elections over the years. Have these people down played HH’s pledge that he was not going to accept the outcome of elections if lost? He said this way back before elections were even held. What about his proclamation of Armageddon and other inflammatory statements he made? Now that he has been caged, some traditional chiefs in his region and others want him released in court.

SK