Today’s text messages

The arrest of HH will backfire

Editor,

The arrest of our beloved President HH will backfire. Just wait and see! Tell Kanganja to resign!

Citizen

———————————————–

De-register the UPND

Editor,

The UPND must be deregistered immediately. One doesn’t need to be a politician or judge to realize that UPND is not a political party but a militant group with an unclear vision meant to destabilize the peace Zambia has enjoyed so far. Manners displayed so far are disgusting. I know they have intimidated Sata in their actions but they can’t match the late king cobra. He never trained paramilitary thugs or refused to recognize leadership. He never blocked development or incited citizens to revolt or indeed encourage the tribal voting we are witnessing today.

Citizen

———————————————-

HH has no respect

Editor,

Dr. Vernon Mwaanga has suggested that former Presidents, Dr. Kaunda and Mr. Rupiah should call for indaba to reconcile the Republican President and Hichilema. First Dr. Mwaanga, I thought you would have cautioned Hichilema on the confrontational stance he embarked on against the sitting President. Further does anybody think Mr. Banda will accept that call after what he went through with Hichilema’s vulgar utterances? That is why they say, if you are driving, respect those who are walking on the road because you will need them in case of a breakdown. Lastly, Dr. Mwaanga, your Hichilema has no respect.

Citizen

——————————————————

Appeal to Teacher Unions

Editor,

It is my greatest appeal to the Teacher Unions to look into the plight of teachers houses in rural areas. Do something before we stop contributing to the unions.

Ngosa Chaongopa

—————————————————-

Sleazy Steven Katuka

Editor,

The idea that UPND’s Steven Katuka sneaked into Lilayi Police College using an unorthodox method with a gun and avoiding police scrutiny is highly suspicious. It is my wish that the police can re-arrest that guy and give him at least “criminal trespass charge” with appropriate punishment. What was his objective to sneak into Lilayi police while avoiding police on his way to see someone who is detained not for a simple offence but treason? He could have killed HH and then sneak out and guess the repercussions.

Citizen

—————————————–

UPND gatecrashed

Editor,

Congratulations BRE for being honest with the nation on the behavior of UPND at the Kuomboka ceremony, wanting to disrupt the ceremony but were put to shame. Now we know the people in opposition had evil intentions against the Republican President who was recognized as guest of honor as the elected President of Zambia. This goes to show how highly premediated the scheme by UPND was. Donating towards a ceremony does not make one a controller of the ceremony or even have courtesy of taking rascals to Kuomboka. The UPND is full of deceit and confusion.

Change Life Zambia Board

——————————————-

Arrest alarmists

Editor,

Police should zero in on all those spreading lies on social media and those inciting the UPND cadres by spreading lies day and night. Kakoma, Katuka, Mwiimbu and Mutinta should be taken to cells so that they can be jointly charged with HH. No more status in law breaking. If it means arresting all of them please do it for the sake of national security and peace in Zambia. We are behind President Lungu and his Government which have been tolerating hopeless politicians who are after chaos. Just arrest the demagogues because they are enemies of the nation.

Concerned senior citizen

———————————————–

Arsonists destroy small businesses

Editor,

These fires in our high institution such as Kamwala market, Monze are not natural. The evil force which works against the will of the people is at it again to bring fear in our brothers and sisters by destroying the economic base of the small entrepreneurs and also attracting leadership attention to their perceived schemes. Watch UPND’s evil maneuvers and plans. We call upon all peace loving Zambians to be at alert and report these criminals and possibly infiltrate the ranks of UPND. Let justice reign.

Concerned citizen