By SIMON MUNTEMBA

THE Zambian police countrywide should be on high alert so that the arsonists destroying public properties are brought to book without delay, says National Revolution Party (NRP) president Cozmo Mumba.

Dr Mumba said he suspected the burning down of public places to be politically motivated and urged the police to be on high alert before the situation got out of hand.

He told the Daily Nation yesterday that if the escalating levels at which public places were being set on fire by suspected opposition cadres were allowed to continue, Zambia would become ungovernable soon.

“It is common knowledge that the burning of these public places are politically motivated and if these barbaric acts are not stopped, the country will be ungovernable. I therefore urge the police to be very alert so that the perpetrators are brought to book”, he said.

He noted that the burning of public property which has continued with Katondo Court building in Kabwe becoming the latest to go up in flames, if not stopped would spread to other parts of Zambia

In Lusaka alone 150 shops were brought to ashes at Kamwala market with Chalimbana University also affected. In Choma, a building at a market place has been ruined in the fire while in Kabwe a newly built Magistrate Court is also history.

The three incidents have occurred over the last three days.

No arrests have been made so far and the cause of all the fire outbreaks remained unknown