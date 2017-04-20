By JOSSY CHAIMA

THE Kitwe High Court has sentenced a 25-year-old man to 18 years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling and impregnating a 14-year-old girl of Hellen Kaunda Secondary school in Kitwe.

Kambampa Ng’ona admitted that he was the one responsible for the victim’s pregnancy.

He said when the victim’s grandmother summoned him on finding out that her granddaughter was pregnant, he readily accepted responsibility.

Facts of the matter are that on a date unknown but in June last year Kambampa had carnal knowledge of a minor.

Kambampa who appeared before Judge Chilombo Maka-Phiri yesterday pleaded with the court for maximum leniency, stating that he was a first offender and had a child with the victim.

“I have taken into consideration that the accused is a first offender, therefore, I sentence him to 18 years imprisonment with hard labour effective of the day of his arrest,” Judge Maka-Phiri said.